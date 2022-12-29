URBANA — A Champaign man without a permanent address has been charged with arson for setting fires in three different places in Champaign in a two-week period.
Buster Kennedy, 28, failed to appear for court Thursday as he had been instructed, and a warrant was issued for his arrest with a $50,000 bond.
Kennedy told Champaign police on Dec. 6 that he was sleeping in vacant buildings and a garage and set the fires, all of which got out of control.
The state’s attorney’s office on Thursday filed three counts of arson alleging Kennedy intentionally set fires in vacant apartments at 1101 S. Mattis Ave. on Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, and in a garage at a home in the 100 block of East Hill Street on Dec. 3.
He had previously been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass for being in a building in Champaign on Dec. 6. He was released the next day on recognizance and told to return to court Thursday.
Arson is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
According to Champaign police reports, in the Nov. 25 apartment fire on South Mattis, firefighters found fire in a vacant, condemned building about 1:30 p.m. that caused about $50,000 worth of damage.
On Dec. 2, Champaign firefighters found flames coming from a condemned Mattis Avenue apartment building about 6:40 p.m. Damage that day was estimated at $15,000.
A Champaign fire investigator located video that showed a person entering the building and shortly after, a visible glow could be seen. A person then came back out, grabbed cardboard, then went back into the apartment.
Investigators found white tennis shoes inside the burned apartment that appeared to match what the person captured on video was wearing.
In the Dec. 3 fire reported on East Hill Street just before 9 p.m., the flames started in the detached garage then spread to the nearby house, causing about $72,000 in damage, police said.
When police interviewed Kennedy on Dec. 6 about the fires, he initially denied setting them even though he admitted he had been sleeping in those places because he has no home.
Police found two lighters on him and said his clothes smelled of smoke and his coat had burn marks on it. He was then arrested.
Later that same day Kennedy told police that on Nov. 25 he lit a pile of newspapers in the Mattis Avenue building. He also admitted setting the fire there on Dec. 2 but said he did so to keep warm and left the building for cardboard when he ran out of bags. He said he fell asleep and woke to find the fire spreading so he ran. He also admitted the white shoes were his.
He also admitted that he set the fire in the garage on East Hill Street on Dec. 3, fell asleep and woke when it grew out of control so he ran.
Kennedy told police it was not intentional and that he was sorry.