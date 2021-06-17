URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly tried to choke a woman to death has been charged with attempted murder.
Zachary E. Johnson, 33, of the 2400 block of Southwood Drive was also arraigned Thursday on additional charges of aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery involving the same victim.
A Champaign police report said about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the Southwood Drive home by a neighbor who could hear a woman screaming.
Police could hear arguing and knocked and rang the doorbell repeatedly until the woman answered. They said she was crying and shaking uncontrollably and said Johnson had hit her.
She told police that she had broken up with Johnson, but he had been staying with her. She said they were arguing over their relationship when he threw a microwave oven down a hallway.
Scared by that, she went outside, and he allegedly grabbed her by the hair, pulled her back in and took her to a bedroom.
There, he allegedly put his arm around her neck from behind and choked her while placing his other hand over her mouth.
The report said he also allegedly kicked her in the face, threw a fan at her, punched her about 15 to 20 times and grabbed her hand, telling her he was trying to break her fingers.
During the alleged beating, he reportedly expressed his intent to kill and mutilate her, the report said.
Police could see that her face and wrist were swollen. She was taken to the hospital.
Johnson declined to answer questions for police but told them that the woman attacked him because he asked her to have sex and she ignored him.
Court records show that Johnson was convicted of domestic battery to the same woman in April 2020 and is still on probation for that and not supposed to have contact with her.
He has other convictions for resisting arrest.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Johnson at $250,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS monitor if he is released from jail. He’s due back in court July 13.
If convicted of attempted murder, he faces six to 30 years in prison.