URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into the home of a woman he knew has been charged with a number of felonies.
A Champaign police report said Malcome Pettigrew, 27, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, is alleged to have broken into a woman’s home in Champaign in January after she refused to let him in.
The report said the woman is a witness in a pending armed violence case for which Pettigrew is awaiting trial.
She told police that he had been pressuring her not to testify against him, then, on Jan. 25, came to her house and demanded to be let in.
Upon hearing another man’s voice inside, Pettigrew allegedly kicked the door in, entered and battered the man who was there.
He left when he was told police were being called.
The following day, after reportedly receiving threatening texts from him, the woman obtained an order of protection against Pettigrew.
He was located outside her house on Sunday and arrested.
On Monday, he was charged with residential burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property.
Judge Roger Webber set his bond at $500,000 and told Pettigrew to return to court May 3.
Besides the pending 2022 armed violence case, court records show that Pettigrew is also awaiting trial on a 2020 unlawful use of weapons charge.
He has previous adult convictions for aggravated battery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
If convicted of residential burglary, he faces four to 15 years in prison and, because he was out on bond in the armed violence case, any sentence for the burglary would have to be served after the other case if he’s convicted of that as well.