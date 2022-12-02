URBANA — A man who allegedly broke into and damaged an apartment from which he was evicted has been criminally charged.
Joshua D. Jones, 39, for whom no address was listed, was arraigned Thursday for burglary and criminal damage to property.
A Champaign police report said officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of North State Street on Nov. 25 after someone reported seeing a person trying to break in through a window.
Police heard a loud bang and saw Jones, who appeared to be damaging property.
Representatives of the property owner told police that Jones had been evicted months ago and had allegedly repeatedly attempted to break in after that.
Police observed extensive damage to the apartment, which had been certified earlier Friday as "move-in ready." That included food on the walls, a cut sink line, a broken bathroom mirror and a damaged stove. There was yellow dust, apparently from a discharged fire extinguisher, all through the apartment. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
In a search of Jones’ backpack, officers found a tool to break glass and a screwdriver. His socks were covered in yellow dust, the report said.
He was allowed to remain free on his own recognizance and was told to be back in court Jan. 24.
Court records show Jones has several prior misdemeanor convictions.