CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who allegedly put a gun to his girlfriend’s head and was found with cocaine is due back in court in June.
Warren Kelly, 41, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Greendale Drive, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of about a half ounce of cocaine, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
If convicted of possessing the cocaine, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
The charges stem from an early Saturday incident at a home on Crescent Drive.
Champaign police said a woman reported that Kelly showed up at her home, pulled a gun on her and pressed it to her temple. Police stopped a vehicle he was in as he left the area.
As Kelly was handcuffed and standing by the squad car, police saw him kick a bag of white powder under the squad car. Police retrieved it and found it to be about 14 grams of cocaine.
Police later searched Kelly’s home and found ammunition in his bedroom. As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess it.
Judge Adam Dill told Kelly to be back in court June 8.