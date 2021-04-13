URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly tried to strangle the mother of his child and later allegedly fired shots at the house where she and her children were is being held on $1 million bond.
Steve A. Jackson, 29, was charged in two different felony cases filed Tuesday in connection with acts that occurred Sunday and Monday at the woman’s home on North Willis Avenue.
In the first case, Jackson is charged with aggravated domestic battery, possession of a stolen firearm and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jackson allegedly choked the woman, grabbed her, pushed her and stole a .380-caliber pistol from her before leaving her home.
In the second case, he’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen gun.
Hinman said in the wake of the physical row on Sunday, Jackson reportedly shot at the house about 9:15 p.m. Monday, while she and four children were present. No one was physically injured. She and the children left the home, but later, she was contacted by Jackson threatening to shoot the house.
She alerted police, who were keeping an eye on the home and were not far away when more shots were fired at it about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Police stopped the vehicle they believed the shots came from on West Springfield Avenue and found Jackson in it and a bullet casing. Police also found the stolen firearm that belonged to the woman in the path of flight of the vehicle.
Judge Adam Dill ordered that Jackson wear a GPS monitor if he is able to post bond while the cases are pending.
Jackson also has an unresolved case from February 2019 in which he was charged with armed violence, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He has a second unresolved case from March 2019 in which he’s charged with criminal trespass, theft and criminal damage to property.
If convicted of the cases filed Tuesday, Jackson would have to serve any sentence for those after any sentences he might receive for the 2019 cases.
Hinman said he had previous convictions for motor vehicle theft, theft, residential burglary, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
Jackson asked for a probable case hearing, which Dill set for April 28.