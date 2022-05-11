URBANA — A Champaign man whose alleged drunken driving injured three members of a Champaign family has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said Deandre Lewis, 35, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North McKinley Avenue, was alone in his Jeep about 4:10 p.m. Feb. 5 headed northbound fast on North Mattis Avenue near the southern side of the Kraft plant.
A witness told Champaign police that she was in the right northbound lane when Lewis came up fast in the left lane and swerved into her lane, almost hitting her car.
Near Springer Drive, his Jeep then swerved into the southbound lanes, hitting a car head-on that was driven by a Champaign man, whose wife and two children were also in the car.
The police report indicated the driver suffered bleeding on the brain for which he is still receiving care. He also had to have surgery on one of his eyes.
His wife suffered a cut to her face which required stitches, while their 5-year-old daughter suffered a broken arm. Their 2-year-old was not physically hurt.
The report said Lewis’ license was suspended.
Lab reports put his blood-alcohol content at 0.25, more than three times the limit of 0.08 at which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Lin said the police report said Lewis sustained unspecified injuries.
He was charged with four counts of aggravated DUI and driving under revocation. The felony DUI counts carry a potential sentence upon conviction ranging from probation to one to 12 years in prison because of the allegations of great bodily harm to the victims.
Court records show Lewis has an unresolved DUI case in McLean County as well as previous convictions for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Hearing all that in court Wednesday, Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $20,000 and told him to be back in court June 1 for a probable-cause hearing.