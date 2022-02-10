URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly taunted a woman of Asian descent in a city park as she walked her dog has been charged with a hate crime.
Charles Stedwell, 66, allegedly knocked the woman’s phone from her hand while asking her if she spoke English or was from Timbuktu and then called her an insulting name.
Judge Brett Olmstead arraigned Stedwell, who listed an address in the 100 block of Foothill Drive, on Wednesday. Stedwell had been issued a notice to appear in court by Champaign police and appeared with Urbana attorney David Moore to enter a not-guilty plea.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the charge stemmed from Stedwell’s alleged conduct about 2 p.m. Dec. 27 at Hessel Park on Kirby Avenue in Champaign.
The 43-year-old woman told Champaign police she had stopped to pick up her dog’s waste when a man behind her said, “You need to keep that dog on a short leash.”
When she turned around, he began asking her if she spoke or understood English as he made other Asian-directed slurs.
Fearful of what he might do, the woman began recording him with her phone. In response, he allegedly knocked the phone out of her hands. She found another man in the park who told the assailant to leave her alone or he would call the police. He left, and the woman got in her car and went home, then called police.
Rietz said the woman has been afraid to leave her house since the incident. She said the video depicts Stedwell, who came forward after being the subject of a Jan. 24 Crime Stoppers bulletin, raising both middle fingers to the woman as he verbally insults her. That happened before he knocked the phone from her hand.
Stedwell told police that the woman’s dog had barked and lunged at him and that he tried to get around her, but she put something in his face and he instinctively batted it away.
Police also interviewed the man who came to the aid of the woman. He said she looked scared and stood behind him as Stedwell continued to argue with her, and Stedwell initially told him that the dog had bitten him and the woman hit him in the hand.
Olmstead explained to Stedwell that the penalties for conviction of hate crime range from probation to two to five years in prison. He told Stedwell to return to court March 8. with her