URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had about a half-ounce of crack cocaine in his home has been charged with possession with intent to deliver the drug.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Damion Johnson, 39, who listed an address in the 2900 block of Helen Court, on Friday.
Sgt. Dave Griffet, supervisor of the task force, said police had been investigating allegations that Johnson was selling crack cocaine. Based on controlled purchases, police got a search warrant for the Helen Court residence from a judge and served it Friday.
In a bedroom that Johnson shared with a woman, police found two bags containing crack, which added up to almost 16 grams, Griffet said.
Because of previous convictions, if Johnson is convicted of the intending to sell the crack, he faces an extended term of four to 30 years in prison, but probation is an option.
He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated domestic battery that allegedly happened in September 2018.
He’s due back in court Feb. 25 and remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $95,000 bond on all his cases.