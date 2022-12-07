URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had drugs for sale and a gun in his home has been criminally charged.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said Jordan U. Johnson, 32, who listed an address in the 200 block of North Mattis Avenue, was arrested Tuesday following a court-authorized search of the home he shares with his girlfriend and her children and sister.
The report said police obtained the warrant because Johnson had allegedly sold cocaine and fentanyl to a person working with police.
The police search turned up 30 grams of cocaine with a street value of about $3,000, a 9 mm handgun, 9 mm ammunition, a bottle of 28 pills believed to be fentanyl or oxycodone, and a digital scale.
Johnson’s girlfriend said Johnson is currently unemployed and that she owns two guns legally and that they should have been in a safe, which police found in a child’s bedroom.
Because the key to the safe was on Johnson’s key ring, officers tried to open the safe. Its lock appeared to be broken so they forced open the safe and found an empty magazine but no guns. The girlfriend said she did not know where they were.
Johnson was charged Thursday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cocaine, Class X and Class 1 felonies respectively, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon and violation of his sex offender registration.
Convicted in 2013 of indecent solicitation of a child, Johnson is required to notify police of changes in address and employment but apparently had not done that, nor had he notified police he was living with minors.
In addition to the solicitation conviction, Johnson had others for failure to register as a sex offender, residential burglary, resisting arrest, unlawful use of weapons and criminal damage to property.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000 and told him to return to court Jan. 4.