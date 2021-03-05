URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly possessed a loaded gun and methamphetamine earlier this week has been charged with Class X weapon and drug offenses.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Aaron Young, 21, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Boulder Ridge, was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home about 7 p.m. Monday.
Umlah said police were sent to the address for a possible shots fired call and talked to Young’s girlfriend.
She told them he allegedly beat her, grabbed her hair and pulled it out, then dragged her down stairs before taking her phone from her and smashing it, Umlah said.
She was able to leave and as she did, saw him waving a gun.
Police arrested Young in the 1100 block of North Prospect Avenue in a car. Umlah said under the seat was a loaded 9 mm handgun. Police also found 100 pills of MDMA and about two grams of cocaine.
Young was charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class X felonies. If convicted of those, he faces a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
He was also charged with less serious felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery.
Umlah said Young has no prior convictions.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond and is due back in court April 20.