URBANA — A Champaign man arrested early Saturday for allegedly having two loaded stolen guns and running from police remained in the county jail Tuesday.
Jeremiah Moore, 24, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Henry Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated possession of stolen weapons, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and resisting a peace officer.
Judge Adam Dill told him to be back in court with an attorney of his own choosing on Dec. 9.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Moore was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Champaign police on University Avenue because it was reportedly exceeding the speed limit.
When the driver eventually stopped, police could smell burned cannabis and started to remove the four men who were in the car.
A fifth man approached and was yelling at the officers. As police turned their attention to him, Moore and Lazerik Winfield got out of the car and ran.
Dedman said Moore tried to climb over a railing in the 600 block of West University Avenue but was caught and held by two officers who tried to pull him down.
Moore refused commands to let go of the railing, and as officers were hanging on to him, one of them felt a gun coming out of his pocket. It eventually fell on the ground as Moore continued to struggle. The gun was a loaded .40-caliber Glock that had been reported stolen.
Officers searched the car and found a second loaded Glock with an extended magazine under the seat where Moore had been sitting. It had also been reported stolen.
Moore is being held on $250,000 bond.
Winfield, 22, of Peoria, was charged Monday with resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Dedman said Winfield was holding on to his waistband as he ran from police in the 600 block of University. Officers saw him slow down and stop before they eventually caught him. In his path of flight was a bag containing several pills believed to be Ecstasy.
Winfield was released from jail Monday after posting $600 bond. He’s due back in court Dec. 22.
Dedman said both men had prior convictions as juveniles and adults.