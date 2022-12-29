URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had a loaded gun on him at work has been charged with weapons offenses and theft.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond Thursday for Richard E. Frazier, 21, of the 1000 block of Holiday Drive, at $300,000 after hearing that Frazier had allegedly stolen cash from KFC, 2201 W. Springfield Ave., on Tuesday.
The manager called police Wednesday to report seeing a video that showed Frazier allegedly opening the cash register twice the night before and putting cash in his pocket.
When police arrived to speak with Frazier, he was arranging to have a family member bring money to repay what he had stolen.
Aware that he had a prior weapons conviction, police attempted to pat Frazier down for their own safety. He began struggling with them and knocked off an officer’s body-worn camera.
Officers eventually got the upper hand and found a loaded .380 pistol in Frazier’s coat pocket. Its serial number had been defaced. There was also a loaded magazine in the coat.
Frazier admitted he stole $190 from the restaurant.
He was charged Thursday with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and misdemeanor theft.
Court records show he is currently serving a sentence of probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a gun in November 2021.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.