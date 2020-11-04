URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly sold a large amount of methamphetamine while under the influence faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted.
Mark Barber, 37, who listed an address in the 400 block of Fairview Drive, was arrested Friday by Illinois State Police in Mahomet.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a preliminary report said state police agents were monitoring a controlled buy from Barber, which occurred at the McDonald’s on Prairieview Road about 11:40 a.m. Oct. 30.
As Barber left the restaurant, police stopped him and arrested him for making a sale of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
A search of his vehicle turned up about $1,700 cash, some of which was pre-recorded buy money, as well as open alcohol, Lozar said.
Additionally, Lozar said Barber showed signs of “significant impairment.”
He was charged Monday with methamphetamine delivery, a Class X felony carrying penalties of between six to 30 years in prison upon conviction, and a less serious charge of aggravated driving under the influence.
Lozar said Barber has multiple prior convictions dating to 2004, including several for domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Judge Ronda Holliman set his bond over the weekend at $15,000, and Barber was released after posting 10 percent of that amount.
He’s due back in court Dec. 15.