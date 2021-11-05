URBANA — A Champaign man who was driving a stolen car that police knew had been involved in a shooting two weeks ago has been charged.
Christian Burks, 19, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, was charged Friday with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly driving a car early Friday that had been been reported stolen on Oct. 21 from an apartment complex on South Fourth Street.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke told Judge Adam Dill that the car had been identified as having been shot at Oct. 22 while at the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., C.
However, in answer to the judge’s question, Radtke said police had no information that Burks had any involvement in the Oct. 22 incident.
On that day, authorities allege that Amarion Wright, 18, of Champaign was shooting at Mark Barber, 18, of Champaign, who was seen on video surveillance getting out of the same car. That video was used by authorities to charge Wright with aggravated discharge of a firearm and Barber with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Neither of those men reported any of the Oct. 22 activity to police and the car remained at large until early Friday, when Champaign police stopped Burks in it about 3:30 a.m. near Bradley and McKinley avenues.
Radtke told the judge that when police conducted the traffic stop, Burks got out of the driver’s seat, gave no explanation as to why he was driving the car and denied that he was driving.
Possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Dill allowed Burks, who had two prior juvenile adjudications for theft and aggravated battery, to be released on his own recognizance. He was told to return to court Dec. 14.