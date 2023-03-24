URBANA — A Champaign man was charged Friday with child pornography for allegedly possessing lewd pictures of children under 18.
Juntian Tong, 32, who listed an address in the 200 block of East Stoughton Street, was arrested at his home Thursday morning by University of Illinois police.
The charges allege that between Jan. 5 and Thursday, Tong possessed in his cloud storage account videos of children in lewd sexual poses or otherwise being subjected to sadistic abuse.
UI police said the investigation into Tong began in January with a tip from Google.
The technology giant told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that it had detected two videos with a digital signature that matched known child-sexual-assault material and that the videos were being stored in a cloud account.
That led local police to Tong. A court-authorized search of his storage account found 53 illicit videos.
The charges against him are Class 2 felonies that carry penalties upon conviction ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $10,000 and ordered him to surrender his passport to authorities. He's due back in court April 25.