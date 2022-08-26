URBANA — A Champaign man is in police custody for possessing a ghost gun that was later used in an apparent suicide by one of his relatives.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that she charged Joseph Ellard, 35, for whom no address was listed, with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with events that happened Sunday at a home in Champaign.
Ellard was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued earlier this week.
Rietz said Ellard told police that he was homeless but that a younger male relative was allowing him to stay in his room, apparently unknown to the young man’s mother.
On Sunday afternoon, while home alone, the young man died by suicide using the ghost gun.
Rietz said police interviewed Ellard, who ultimately acknowledged the gun was his and that he was hiding it in the youth’s room.
Further, police found text messages on the youth’s phone between him and Ellard that indicated that he knew the gun was in his room.
With a prior conviction for aggravated domestic battery, Ellard is not allowed to possess a weapon. A petition to revoke his probation for the domestic battery was filed last fall and is pending.
If convicted of the Class 2 felony, Ellard faces a mandatory prison term of between three and 14 years in prison. His bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.