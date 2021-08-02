URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly stealing a man’s motorcycle Sunday from an Urbana motel.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 6:45 a.m. that day, a witness saw Kyle Smith, 29, who listed an address in the 200 block of Giboney Street, walking a motorcycle from the Econo Lodge parking lot on North Lincoln Avenue to the nearby Harley-Davidson business.
The owner of the cycle, who was staying at the motel, later went to the business in search of his bike and found it and Smith at the dealership.
Smith was there and reportedly offered to sell it back to its rightful owner.
Rietz said Smith was arrested later in the day in connection with a domestic dispute during which Urbana police found a pipe on Smith used for smoking methamphetamine.
Besides possession of the stolen motorcycle, Smith was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith faces an extended term of between three and 14 years in prison if convicted of possessing the stolen cycle due to his criminal record. Rietz said he has convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated battery, possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass to residence.