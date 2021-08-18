URBANA — A Champaign man was arrested Tuesday by Illinois State Police who found he was wanted by authorities in Indiana and Illinois.
On Wednesday, Robert Williams Jr., 35, who listed an address in the 2200 block of Clover Lane, refused to return voluntarily to Indiana, where he is charged with resisting law enforcement. Locally, he was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
He was also arraigned in a separate Champaign County case for possession of a stolen vehicle valued at more than $25,000.
Williams is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen Jeep that authorities in Louisiana tracked in December to a Champaign business that repaints and details vehicles. A warrant had been issued for Williams in that case in early June.
Because of two prior convictions for Class 1 felony drug offenses, Williams faces sentencing as a Class X offender if he is convicted of possessing the stolen Jeep.
He is being held in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond in the stolen vehicle and fugitive from justice cases.
Judge Adam Dill told him to return to court Sept. 28.