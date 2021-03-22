URBANA -- A Champaign man who allegedly raped a woman in his home early Monday has been charged with a Class X felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Keefer Jones, 50, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Healey Street, got into an argument with a woman in his home about 12:15 a.m. over him wanting to have sex while she did not.
Fletcher said the woman reported to Champaign police that he grabbed her, slapped her and punched her, leaving bruising on her face and a cut above one eye.
She repeatedly told him no but he allegedly forced her to remove her clothing then forcibly had sex with her, Fletcher said.
When the act was completed, the woman called the police just before 2 a.m.
Jones told officers that the sex was consensual but could not give any explanation for the injuries to the woman.
He was charged Monday with a single count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Jones at $50,000 after hearing of his convictions, dating to 1989, for battery, theft, possession of cannabis, obstructing justice and criminal sexual abuse. He also had a federal conviction for possession of crack cocaine, Fletcher said.
Jones is due back in court April 6 for a probable cause hearing.