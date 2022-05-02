URBANA — A Champaign man remained in the county jail Monday on a charge of aggravated reckless driving for allegedly causing a crash last week in Urbana that severely injured two children.
An Urbana police report said officers responded about 3:10 p.m. April 26 to the intersection of Wright and Beech streets, where one car was on its side in flames and a second was on the grass at the southwest corner of the intersection.
After speaking to witnesses, police said they thought Jerrion Gipson, 25, who listed an address in the 1900 block of West Kirby Avenue, was driving at an estimated speed of 70 mph when he ran a stop sign and hit the other car.
Gipson, who admitted he had smoked cannabis and drunk tequila earlier that day, told police that someone else in the car was driving, but that person said he was a passenger.
Witnesses told police that a man they believed to be Gipson got out of the car and pulled three other passengers out before the car caught fire.
The Champaign woman driving the car that was hit reported that her 10-year-old daughter sustained multiple broken bones and teeth, bruises, a concussion, and a liver injury. The woman’s 3-year-old daughter sustained a broken arm. The mother received numerous bruises.
After hearing the allegations of what happened and that Gipson has previous convictions for burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $200,000.
Penalties for the felony offense range from probation to one to three years in prison.
Gipson is due back in court May 18 for a probable-cause hearing.