URBANA — A Champaign man accused of setting fire to an apartment in west Champaign last month is in the county jail.
Martell D. Jones, 38, who listed his address in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, was taken into custody Friday after being charged with aggravated arson, residential arson and aggravated cruelty to animals for a fire he allegedly set Jan. 18 at an apartment in the 900 block of 900 block of South Mattis Avenue because he was upset with his girlfriend.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Brett Olmstead that firefighters found a fire in the bedroom of an apartment in the three-story building about 10:50 p.m. that Tuesday.
No one was present in the apartment, but three dogs were overcome by smoke and died.
The building had to be evacuated and the apartment was deemed temporarily unlivable.
Firefighters discovered the fire started in a pile of clothing in the bedroom and labeled its cause suspicious, the prosecutor said.
The resident arrived at the building and told police and firefighters that only her landlord and Jones had keys to the apartment. She also told authorities that her former residence in the 900 block of North Division Avenue, Urbana, had been damaged by fire last April.
Two days later, police made contact with Jones, who initially denied any knowledge of the fire or being present at the South Mattis apartment on Jan. 18.
When police told him he would not be arrested that day if he cooperated, he ultimately admitted that he was upset with his girlfriend for ending their relationship and tossing his clothes outside.
He said he lit one of her bras on fire with a lighter and threw it in her bedroom. It landed in a pile of clothing that caught fire. He also said the dogs were in the kitchen when he left.
Jones is currently on probation for a 2020 conviction for failure to register as a sex offender and is required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his probation. Data from the monitor put him at the apartment complex between 10:06 and 10:42 p.m. on Jan. 18.
The state filed a petition to revoke his probation in that case based on the arson allegations.
If convicted of aggravated arson, Jones faces six to 30 years in prison.
Although Jones came to court Friday after being sent a notice to appear, Olmstead set a bond in the new case and on the petition to revoke totaling $150,000 after hearing that he had other convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated battery dating to 1998.
He was told to be back in court Feb. 23 for a probable-cause hearing in the arson case.
Olmstead declined Alferink’s request that Jones have no contact with the fire victim, since she had come to court with him.