URBANA — U.S. marshals arrested a Champaign man Friday morning in Urbana on charges that he sexually molested a young girl.
Authorities obtained arrest warrants in late December for Joseph L. Cox-Thompson, 32, after he was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of the same child in two separate cases.
Cox-Thompson, also known as Joseph Thompson-Cox and Joseph Lavaro, was arraigned Friday on the Class X felony charges by Judge Brett Olmstead, who left his bond of $250,000 in each case intact. Cox-Thompson will have to post $50,000 cash to be released.
In one case, he is accused of having inappropriate contact between his sex organ and hers on Nov. 21, 2019, and threatening to harm her if she told anyone.
In the other case, Cox-Thompson is alleged to have performed oral sex on the child on Aug. 24, 2021.
On each occasion, the alleged molestation occurred in homes where he lived in Champaign while he was responsible for her care.
The girl, who is under the age of 13, told a relative about the abuse and that person brought it to the attention of Champaign police. She was interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Olmstead ordered Cox-Thompson to wear a GPS monitor if he’s released from custody.
Conviction of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child carries a prison sentence of between six and 60 years. Cox-Thompson is due back in court June 8 for a probable-cause hearing.
Court records show Cox-Thompson has previous convictions for aggravated battery, theft, burglary, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.