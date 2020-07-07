URBANA — A Champaign man with sex convictions in his past is accused of having sex with a teen last month.
Charles L. Howard, 38, was arraigned Monday on two counts of criminal sexual assault, alleging that on or about June 20, he had sex with a girl who was not old enough to consent.
The matter came to the attention of Champaign police when a sibling of the victim told an adult that she observed Howard engaged in sexual activity with her sister at a time when Howard was in a caretaker role for the children.
The adult contacted police that same day. A professional at the Children’s Advocacy Center interviewed the girl, who made revelations about activity that allegedly happened on June 20 and previous occasions.
The girl told the interviewer she tried to get out of her situation with Howard several times but that Howard had threatened to drive her out into the country and kill himself in front of her if she revealed to anyone what was going on.
Howard was located by police on July 2. He denied having any inappropriate contact with the girl and declined to answer questions. Court records show Howard had two previous misdemeanor convictions in Champaign County for criminal sexual abuse from 2000 and 2001 for acts committed with teen girls. He also had a prior conviction for robbery, for which he was sentenced to prison.
He remains in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court Aug. 11. If convicted, he faces a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years.