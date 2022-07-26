URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly raped a woman he was dating earlier this month was charged Monday with criminal sexual assault and domestic battery.
Huang Xiaoci, 20, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Green Street, was arraigned Monday on three counts of criminal sexual assault and one of domestic battery.
A University of Illinois police report said officers were sent to his apartment about 8:40 p.m. Saturday after a person on the phone with the victim heard her arguing with a man.
Officers could also hear arguing coming from the apartment. When Xiaoci answered, the 18-year-old woman tried to leave, but he reportedly put his arm across the door and pushed her back inside.
Xiaoci told police he and the woman, who was visiting from another state, are dating. She apparently wanted to go back home, which angered him. He denied being physically abusive with her.
She told police that she had consensual sex with Xiaoci on a few occasions, but there were other times when he allegedly pinned her arms down and forcibly had sex with her despite her asking him to stop.
She also alleged there were times when he grabbed her wrists, pushed her and slapped her with an open hand on the face.
Judge Brett Olmstead advised Xiaoci that he faces between four and 15 years in prison if convicted of the three counts of criminal sexual assault that allegedly happened July 13.
Olmstead set bond at $10,000 and ordered Xiaoci, who remained in jail Tuesday, to surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor if he is able to post bond.
He’s due back in court with his own attorney Wednesday.