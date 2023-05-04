URBANA — A Champaign man is in police custody charged with making straw purchases of weapons, including one believed to have been used in a 2021 murder in Champaign.
Gregory Campbell, 53, who listed an address in the 400 block of North State Street, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of unlawful purchase of a weapon and one count of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.
He’s being held in lieu of $750,000 bond. A warrant had been issued for his arrest last week and he was stopped Wednesday in a car on South State Street and arrested, Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said.
The most serious of the charges against Campbell is a Class X felony alleging that between February and June 2021, he bought no fewer than six guns with the intent of giving them to others who are prohibited by law from legally possessing firearms. If convicted of that, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
The other two counts are less serious and allege that during that same time he bought one, intending to give it to someone else who couldn’t legally buy their own, and that he sold or gave one gun to someone convicted of a felony.
A Champaign police report indicates that detectives were alerted to Campbell in 2021 after shell casings found April 10, 2021, at the scene of Aaron Jamerson’s murder in north Champaign matched a gun that was later recovered in Chicago and linked to a convicted felon.
Police learned that Campbell had purchased the gun in late March 2021, and two months later reported it stolen from his vehicle.
Another gun purchased by Campbell was found in the possession of a woman who was in a car stopped May 23, 2021, by Illinois State Police in Kankakee. She said her father had given her the gun.
When police interviewed Campbell, he said two of the six guns he bought in that four-month period had been stolen but he refused to show the officers the other four guns.
Police were able to speak with others who know Campbell. One person told police that known convicted felons had asked Campbell to purchase guns for them and that he had done so.
Campbell is due back in court on June 27.