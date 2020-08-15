URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly downloaded and shared pictures of children being sexually assaulted has been charged with trafficking in and possessing child pornography.
Matthew McDuffie, 36, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hollyhill Drive, was arrested Wednesday and made his first appearance in federal court Thursday.
An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court said the investigation started Wednesday when a person close to McDuffie reported to Champaign police the presence of child pornography on an old cellphone belonging to him.
Police took that phone and another, then obtained search warrants for them from a Champaign County judge.
Tech-crimes unit Officer David Monahan said he discovered multiple photos of children, possibly as young as 2 and up to age 8, being sexually assaulted by an adult male.
The affidavit said McDuffie admitted being addicted to pornography in general and “having a problem” with child porn. He told Monahan he had viewed it since about age 12 on multiple mobile devices using the internet.
The charges filed against him allege that he did so between Sept. 25, 2019, and Wednesday.
He is being held in the Macon County Jail and is represented by the U.S. Public Defender’s Office.