URBANA — A Champaign man charged with trying to set a fire inside an apartment building to reportedly get back at a girlfriend remained in the county jail Wednesday.
Caleb Barnell, 23, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Washington Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted aggravated arson and attempted residential arson.
A Champaign police report said at 4:18 a.m. June 18, Champaign firefighters were called to the Town Center apartments in the 2400 block of North Neil Street where they found a fire near the front door of a 19-year-old woman’s apartment.
They quickly put out the fire before it did significant damage beyond charring the door and a doormat.
Video from the woman’s doorbell surveillance camera showed Barnell spraying lighter fluid onto the camera and the door at 4:13 a.m., then holding a lighter against the door. Several hours later, the woman received a Facebook messenger call from Barnell threatening to harm her mother.
The police report said the woman reported that Barnell was angry with her because he thought she had gone to a party. She told police that in the past, he had stolen her doorknob, tried kicking in her door and climbed on her balcony.
Police found Barnell on Monday and arrested him. He declined to speak with them.
The woman now has an order of protection against him.
Court records show he has previous convictions for domestic battery, violation of an order of protection, theft, burglary and aggravated fleeing.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $10,000, ordered him to have no contact with the woman and to be fitted with a GPS device should he post bond to win his release. He’s due back in court July 27.
The more serious of the charges against Barnell is a Class 1 felony. Because of his record, should he be convicted, he faces four to 30 years in prison.