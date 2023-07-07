URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun in the air after roughing up a girlfriend is being held in the county jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.
“This is the wrong community at the wrong time” for a weapons offense, Judge Brett Olmstead told Korey Pelmore, 33, after arraigning him on three felony charges and one misdemeanor.
Pelmore, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing the serial number of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and domestic battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega told Olmstead that police were called to Rowena Drive in Urbana about 3 a.m. Thursday by a woman who said Pelmore came to her home with another man and that they were drinking outside.
She said he came in and grabbed her by the neck and she fought him off. Their dispute continued outside, where Pelmore allegedly fired a gun in the air, then hit the woman in the face with a closed fist.
Champaign County sheriff’s deputies later found the car that Pelmore and his friend left in on Valley Road in Champaign. Deputies were about to leave the area when they saw two men approach the vehicle.
Both men talked to deputies and denied being on Rowena Drive earlier.
A search dog came to scour the area. Near the building where the pair walked from, deputies found a Polymer80 pistol, one that is assembled in mostly plastic parts. It’s also sometimes referred to as a ghost gun because it lacks a serial number that can allow it to be traced.
With a previous conviction for robbery, Pelmore is not allowed to possess a gun.
He was also ordered to wear a GPS device and have no contact with the woman if he is released from jail. He is due back in court Aug. 2.