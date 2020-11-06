URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of firing a gun in the direction of people outside a Champaign strip mall more than a year ago faces up to 30 years in prison.
A Champaign County jury of 10 men and two women convicted Herbert Shah, 27, who listed an address on Leeper Drive, of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum revoked Shah’s bond and set sentencing for Dec. 23.
The jury trial was Shah’s second on the charges. The first ended in a mistrial in September when a jury could not unanimously agree on verdicts on those two counts. That jury, however, did acquit Shah of another weapons count alleging that he possessed a gun in a vehicle in his garage on a different day than the shooting.
Testimony revealed that the shooting occurred on the afternoon of June 22, 2019, in the parking lot of Hollywood Liquors, 512 S. Neil St., after Shah and another man had exchanged words inside the business. The jury saw video showing what happened inside the business.
Witnesses identified Shah, who was wearing a medical boot, as the man who got into a shoving match with the other man outside then fired a gun in his direction, piercing the man’s girlfriend’s sport utility vehicle with five bullets.
The shooter then ran north and turned to the east, going through an alley where surveillance video from the nearby Jet’s Pizza showed a man in a medical boot running.
Evidence technicians found several spent projectiles, a bullet casing and broken glass in the parking lot. After returning to the station, detectives received an anonymous tip that took them back to the scene.
On the roof of the nearby Fat City bar, in the path of the shooter’s flight, they found a bright pink loaded handgun with an extended magazine with seven bullets. The gun could hold 16, an officer said. At least one witness saw a man running with a pink gun.
Also later that night, the owner of the SUV that was shot up outside the liquor store brought it to the police station, where evidence technicians identified five bullet holes.
Tests done at the state crime lab revealed that the bullets and casing found in the parking lot came from the gun found on the roof.
In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink called the evidence against Shah “overwhelming.”
A man who was in a vehicle in the parking lot across the street from where the shooting happened identified Shah as the shooter and gave a description of his clothing and his medical boot.
“This isn’t outside an orthopedic clinic where a lot of people have walking boots. Of course he saw it,” she said of the main witness.
Even Shah’s girlfriend, who was with him in the liquor store, said he was there that day wearing the clothing and the boot that others described, Alferink said. That girlfriend said she didn’t know where Shah went after the shooting and that she drove away alone.
A lab analyst said DNA found on the pink handgun could not be excluded as coming from Shah, but Alferink argued it was too coincidental that a gun found in the same area where he had been would have some of his DNA sequence.
Shah’s attorney, Cierra Norris of Chicago, argued that there was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt. She called the partial DNA match from the gun as “not even close” to Shah.
And because some witnesses felt they could not pick Shah out of a photo lineup, she maintained they had “failed the test.”
She also questioned why the man who was shot at and his girlfriend hadn’t testified.
Alferink countered that police testified they had tried to serve him with a subpoena for trial but couldn’t find him. He had told a detective days after the shooting he would not show up in court.
The man who was shot at "is not the kind of person to come to court and ask you to take care of his street beefs,” Alferink told the jury.
Shah was on parole for aggravated robbery at the time of the shooting outside the liquor store. He also has unresolved charges of aggravated battery for allegedly breaking a fellow inmate’s jaw at the Champaign County Jail in July.