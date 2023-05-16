URBANA — A Champaign man who took part in trying to kill a friend's enemy but instead shot two strangers is headed to prison for probably the rest of his life.
A Champaign County jury Tuesday convicted Kenichi Townsend, 27, who last lived in the 1300 block of Alberta Parkway, of the Sept. 8 attempted murder of a Champaign couple and aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting each of them.
The jury, in less than 90 minutes, not only agreed that Townsend was working with co-defendant Shamario Brown when they opened fire on a Jeep Cherokee on Heritage Drive, wounding the 76-year-old husband and his 75-year-old wife, but that he also personally fired a gun that caused great bodily harm to them.
That personal discharge is an enhancement that means he faces 31 years to life for each victim and the sentences must be served consecutively. Judge Roger Webber set sentencing for July 7.
Both victims survived the shooting, but the husband died in February from an illness.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink had offered Townsend a plea agreement that would have resolved this case and another gun-related case for 25 years behind bars if he agreed to testify against Brown, 25, but Townsend declined that offer. Townsend was represented by Public Defender Lis Pollock.
Brown’s case is unresolved. He’s due back in court June 6.
Alferink had to present two cases in one to win the convictions against Townsend, even though Townsend still faces charges in that second case, which happened days later, alleging that he is an armed habitual criminal. Brown is also charged in both cases.
“Shamario Brown had it out for Oshae Cotton, no doubt,” said Alferink in her closing argument. “He was carrying a grudge and bringing other people into it.”
She was referring to Cotton’s testimony in a 2017 murder trial in which Brown was ultimately acquitted of the June 2016 murder of Ericka Cox-Bailey, 30, who was also hit by gunfire intended for another person on a northwest Champaign street. Cotton pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons in that same case and was sentenced to probation.
Alferink presented testimony from police who said they had credible information that Brown was intent on killing Cotton, who was known to drive a Jeep Cherokee.
She also had the 75-year-old widow testify that on Sept. 8, she and her husband were pulling into their driveway in their Jeep Cherokee, one of several trips they were making as they were moving into their new home. He was backing in when she saw a vehicle pull up to the passenger side where she was sitting and heard an explosion.
She saw a man come into their yard and told her husband he was shooting at them.
Seconds later, she realized she had been hit by gunfire in her upper back and was bleeding from a graze wound to her forehead.
Her husband got out of the car to get his phone from his pocket to call police when his wife realized he had also been shot in the upper arm and sustained multiple cuts on his arms and legs from the shattered glass. Their Jeep, riddled with bullets, was declared a total loss.
Police collected multiple shell casings from two different guns and a popcorn bag from that driveway.
Four days later, acting on their tip about Brown’s threat to harm Cotton, police were watching Townsend’s address on Alberta Parkway when three men left in a white van.
Detective James Hobson identified Townsend as one of them and said the driver was Juvon Mays, 42, another friend of Brown’s. When the van left, police followed and tried to stop it on University Avenue near Goodwin Avenue. The van stopped briefly but took off when an officer started to approach, heading east into Urbana.
The vehicle crashed near Vine and Washington streets, not far from Urbana Middle School, and its occupants scattered.
Several police joined in the search of nearby neighborhoods, resulting in a late afternoon lockdown of the school. Officers found Mays and Townsend but Brown got away.
They found one gun in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of East Washington Street and another at a home in the 800 block of Vine Street, where Townsend had been caught.
Ballistics testing at the state crime lab linked both guns to the shootings of the couple four days earlier. Also, a fingerprint analyst from the state crime lab said he found Townsend’s print on the pistol and Brown’s fingerprint on the magazine of one of the guns.
That same analyst found Townsend’s fingerprints on the popcorn bag that was recovered from the couple’s driveway. Police had traced the popcorn purchase to a Circle K store in Urbana the night before the shooting of the couple. Surveillance video put Brown and Mays in that North Cunningham Avenue store on Sept. 7.
A DNA analyst said there was support for both Brown and Townsend — as well as others — having left genetic material on the butt of one gun and the grip of another.
Alferink said all that added up to strong circumstantial evidence against Townsend, an argument Pollock rejected.
“This is not circumstantial evidence. This is garbage,” said Pollock, adding there was no direct evidence to link Townsend to shooting the couple such as cellphone records that might have shown contact with Brown.
“Don’t conflate the two cases,” said Pollock, arguing that Townsend’s alleged possession of a gun when he was arrested on Sept. 12 did not amount to him firing at the couple on Sept. 8.
She argued there was no way to tell when the fingerprints or DNA had been left on any of the evidence.