URBANA — Vincent Williams said he misses his older sister’s “genuine love, smile and influence.”
“She was family-oriented, just a ball of joy,” he said of Tenesha Jenkins, 34, who lost her life in what prosecutors said was a tortuous struggle with an enraged boyfriend in her own home two years ago.
Miss Jenkins was one of four children in a close-knit family raised in Champaign. Single, she ran a day care and her own skin-care business out of her home in the 2200 block of Dale Drive, Champaign.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster,” Williams said of the family’s wait for justice for their loved one as he waited outside the courtroom Thursday with their mother for the jury verdict.
They received some measure of that when after 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury convicted Miss Jenkins' former boyfriend, Antoine Craig, 39, of her murder and found that he did so in a “brutal and heinous manner, indicative of wanton cruelty.”
The latter finding means that Craig is eligible for life in prison, but that decision is up to Judge Ben Dyer when he sentences Craig on June 8.
About two dozen supporters of Miss Jenkins who had watched the trial and seen the horrific photos of their friend and relative were emotional but restrained as they heard the verdict they had hoped for.
In closing arguments Thursday morning to the jury of six men and six women — an original male juror was replaced after the first day of testimony with a female alternate — Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said it was time that Craig “is finally held accountable for what he did to Tenesha Jenkins.”
The prosecutor then described what likely happened to her early on Feb. 23, 2020, based on the evidence left behind in her northwest Champaign home.
“He smashed her into the glass case. Then he ‘cracked’ her,” said Larson, quoting what a witness said Craig had answered when asked why he had blood on him as he got into a car to leave her neighborhood. “He used that Champagne bottle (to hit her on the head) over and over until blood stained the walls and broke on her head.”
Larson said Craig then “shredded” her face with the broken bottle, dragged her through broken glass, put her on the bed and “lit her on fire.”
“Then he smothered her hard enough to bruise her gums and made the veins in her eyeballs explode red," Larson said. “Why? Because he got his feelings hurt. She disrespected him."
But defense attorney Hallie Bezner argued that there simply was not enough proof that Craig was the person who inflicted that violence on Miss Jenkins.
“You heard a lot but you also did not hear a lot. What was going on? What were they fighting about? There was no testimony about that. We don’t even know if they were fighting,” said Bezner in an effort to cast doubt on the state’s evidence.
Larson reviewed for the jury the scientific evidence, including Craig’s bloody fingerprint being found on a notebook in her bedroom, his DNA and her DNA on a cigarette butt in her bedroom, and her DNA being found on the door handle of a car that Craig — not Miss Jenkins — got in when he left the house.
“He’s covered in her blood. He’s got these bloody shoes on,” Larson said.
The shoes could be seen on surveillance video that Champaign County sheriff’s investigators obtained from a liquor store that Craig visited within minutes of leaving Miss Jenkins’ home just before noon the day of her death.
Besides that video, investigators had GPS evidence from Craig’s phone that showed everywhere he went in the hours before and after her death and threatening texts from his phone to hers.
Detectives also had body-camera video from a deputy who went to check her welfare after a concerned friend called 911. That video showed Craig coming to the door, then turning around when he saw the deputy. He ran out a back door and wasn’t found for two days.
The woman’s friend had gone to the home to check on Miss Jenkins because she had seen Craig mistreat her at a downtown Champaign bar the night before. Craig told the friend that Miss Jenkins was sleeping.
Seeing broken glass and other obvious signs of a struggle, the skeptical, scared friend left and called police.
Larson theorized that at the time the friend showed up, Craig was probably trying to clean up the massive amount of damage he had caused in the house.
“By the look on her face, he knows his time is up. He turns the four stove burners on full blast. It’s clear he’s going to burn this house down,” Larson said, adding that the deputy stopped that from happening.
Trying to suggest someone else was responsible for the horrific attack on Miss Jenkins, Bezner noted that Miss Jenkins' phone showed she had made a call to someone about 2:50 a.m. Feb. 23, but the jury did not hear from that person.
She also said that of the about 50 witnesses interviewed by sheriff’s investigators, only two eyewitnesses testified in court.
“Where are those 48 other people? What would they have said? The evidence is missing,” Bezner said.