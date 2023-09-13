URBANA — A Champaign County jury Wednesday convicted a Champaign man who was passed out in his car in the drive-through of a restaurant with a half-pound of cannabis, a half bottle of tequila and a loaded rifle of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and driving under the influence.
However, those six men and six women acquitted Reonte Williams, 24, of the 300 block of East Church Street, of intending to sell the cannabis that was in his car.
The jury deliberated about four hours after having heard evidence from a handful of witnesses, including Williams, over two days about what police found in his Kia Optima.
He faces 15 to 30 years in prison when Judge Roger Webber sentences him on Nov. 3.
Testimony put on by Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman featured the police officers who were called to McDonald’s, 601 N. Cunningham Ave., U, about 4:30 a.m. July 28, 2021, to check on a person whose car had been in the drive-through for 15 minutes without moving.
Officer Bradley McCormack said he found the small sedan running with the radio blaring and a man passed out behind the wheel. Body-camera footage showed McCormack rapping on the window eight times to wake up the man before he tried the door, discovered it unlocked and saw Williams passed out.
Unable to rouse him by speaking loudly, McCormack used his knuckles to rub Williams’ sternum, which woke him. When McCormack asked if he was OK, Williams replied, “I’m not the deejay,” then repeated it twice more.
As McCormack was questioning him, fellow Officer Kamden Kaufman saw an AR-15 style rifle on the backseat and alerted McCormack, who then had Williams get out of the car.
McCormack testified he saw a half-empty bottle of tequila at Williams’ feet and explained to him that was enough to justify a search of the car.
Police also found two plastic bags filled with a total of just under 100 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, three jars containing 167 grams of cannabis edibles, a small address book with names and symbols, a box of plastic bags, and a “wad” of $380 cash in different denominations.
After being read his rights, Williams said he didn’t want to talk to McCormack but went on to explain he works for a landscaper and had that cash because he had just returned from vacation. He said he smokes cannabis daily, and that his money had not come from selling cannabis.
He also told McCormack he did not know whose gun was in the back seat and admitted he did not have a firearm owner’s identification card. He said the only thing police would find was about two ounces of cannabis intended for his personal use.
Because he possessed the gun at the same time as he possessed more than 100 grams of cannabis, the state charged Williams with armed violence.
At trial, Deresheo Carter, Williams’ friend who was in the car with him prior to Williams passing out at McDonald’s, testified that he accidentally left his bag of cannabis and the edibles in Williams’ car, an amount large enough to have boosted the total to well over 100 grams.
The two had been riding around drinking and smoking for hours, Carter testified.
It wasn’t until seven months after Williams was arrested and charged that Carter submitted an affidavit to Williams’ former attorney saying that most of the cannabis was his.
Under cross-examination by Hinman, Carter admitted that he drafted the affidavit after having spent time in the same cellblock of the county jail with Williams.
Carter said he felt responsible for Williams’ serious armed violence charge, which was based on Williams having the cannabis and the gun at the same time. But Carter denied that he had any ties to the gun and told the jury there wasn’t a rifle in the car while he was in it with Williams.
Williams testified that he did possess the gun but he didn’t own it, which is why he told the officer he didn’t know whose gun it was.
He admitted he was under the influence of tequila and cannabis but said he didn’t know at the time police were questioning him that Carter had left his cannabis in the car. As for the cash, he said it was left over from his vacation. He had the scales, he said, because he didn’t trust the people he regularly buys cannabis from not to cheat him and not because he sells cannabis.
Hinman argued it was a stretch for the jury to believe that Carter remembered seven months later that he had left his cannabis in the car that night and that it was more likely that he and Williams schemed to come up with that scenario after Williams had seen all the police reports about his case, including the fact that his fingerprints and DNA were found on the rifle.
If the majority of the cannabis was Carter’s, Hinman asked why Williams would still carry scales and plastic bags and have what police described as a ledger unless he was selling it.
She also argued that the rifle was loaded and immediately accessible on the back seat of the car, elements of possessing it, and that Williams had no FOID or concealed carry license.
There was little dispute, she argued, that he was under the influence, given his different responses to police questions, his assertion that he was not the deejay when he was awakened and his refusal to take a breath test at the jail.
Williams’ attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, argued that the state had not proven that all the cannabis belonged to Williams. His cannabis was found in an opening under the radio while Carter’s cannabis was on the back seat.
As for telling the officer it wasn’t his gun, that’s because he didn’t own it, Lepp argued.
“When you are drunk and high it is very difficult to form a clear intent about anything,” she argued.
Possessing a weapon, she said, was different from being armed, arguing that because the gun was behind him, it wasn’t immediately accessible.
As for his ledger, Lepp said there were no nicknames for drugs or recordings of transactions.
“What the police and the government didn’t do is important,” she argued, citing their failure to contact people in the ledger or test for fingerprints on the jars of cannabis edibles or the bags of cannabis.
“We concede he is guilty of driving under the influence and possessing the gun. He did not knowingly have cannabis for sale,” she argued.
Prior to trial, Williams turned down an offer to plead guilty to the armed violence charge for 15 years in prison. He had no previous convictions but had been charged in a 2018 shooting that was dismissed in 2019 when the victim was unwilling to testify at trial against him.