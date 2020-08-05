URBANA — A Champaign man described for a jury being robbed at gunpoint in a city park by a man he thought was going to sell him drugs.
“He put a gun in my face and said, ‘I want it all. Lay on the ground,’” the victim told the jury hearing evidence Tuesday against Kejuan Jenkins, 21, of the 1200 block of Crispus Drive, Champaign.
The jury convicted Jenkins Wednesday of aggravated robbery for committing the crime with a BB gun.
Judge Tom Difanis set sentencing for Sept. 11. Jenkins faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, the victim, 25, testified that he had moved to Champaign from California just five days prior to the Feb. 10 holdup.
He was working earlier that day at Market Place Mall when he met Jenkins and asked him where he could buy cannabis or pills. Jenkins told the man he could accommodate him and they made plans to meet at Douglass Park that night.
The man, who said he was unfamiliar with Champaign, took an Uber ride to the park at 7:20 p.m. He said he was a little concerned when the man he identified as Jenkins had a mask over his eyes. He had a tattoo on his face, and was wearing a beanie and a red jacket, he said.
He said the assailant pointed a beige gun in his face and ordered him on the ground. As he lay face down, the robber went through his pockets and took his phone, his wallet with identification and a credit card, some cash, and an Apple AirPods case.
“I didn’t know what to do, where to go,” the man said. He approached a woman outside the library nearby and asked if he could use her phone.
The woman testified she called 911 for him.
Within minutes, several police cars converged on the park, looking for the robber.
Officer Devon Watkins said the victim was disheveled and brushing himself off, saying he’d been on the ground.
“He seemed frightened, concerned about what just happened,” she said, adding he never mentioned that he was there to buy drugs.
The man admitted he didn’t tell her that, fearing he would get in trouble.
Police did not confirm the drug-purchase angle until June 17, when Detective Dustin Sumption, after having interviewed Jenkins in early April, returned to the victim to confront him in person with that tidbit.
Sumption said his investigation was delayed by restrictions on detectives doing in-person interviews during the coronavirus pandemic and his assignment to a murder case.
The victim said after being robbed, he had to get a SIM card for an old phone and return to California to replace identification and other paperwork. He gave Sumption paperwork to verify those actions.
Watkins testified that she tried to take the victim home Feb. 10, but he didn’t know his address, because all that information was stored in his stolen phone. Watkins took him to the police station, where he got on his Facebook account to locate his address.
On cross-examination, Jenkins’ attorney, George Vargas, asked the victim if he made up the robbery because he was angry at being sold fake drugs.
“Fake drugs? I didn’t see any drugs at all. As soon as I went there, he put a gun in my face,” the victim insisted.
Sumption testified that he linked Jenkins to the robbery after Jenkins’ arrest Feb. 15 in Champaign. On that night, police found Jenkins carrying a backpack with BBs and a magazine for a BB gun.
Two other Champaign police officers found a beige-and-black BB gun in the alley where they arrested Jenkins, who was wearing a red coat. One officer also found Jenkins’ wallet.
Sumption said the description of Jenkins, his facial tattoo, his clothing, and the gun found during his Feb. 15 arrest matched details given by the man robbed Feb. 10.
Sumption showed a photo lineup to the robbery victim, who picked out Jenkins on March 3. A warrant was issued and Jenkins was arrested April 5. Sumption interviewed Jenkins over the phone the next day.
In parts of the interview played for the jury, Jenkins initially vehemently denied having anything to do with a robbery.
Eventually, he admitted meeting the man Feb. 10 at the mall and later at the park, where he sold him two tablets of a painkiller for $30.
He admitted having a BB gun but said he did not have it when he sold the man drugs.