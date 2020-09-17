URBANA — A Champaign man who fired a single shot into the car of a woman who had just given him a ride faces up to 15 years in prison.
A Champaign County jury Thursday took less than an hour to convict Michael McCray, 25, who listed an address in the 1300 block of North Champaign Street, of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Judge Tom Difanis will sentence him Oct. 19. He could also get probation.
McCray was accused of shooting into the door of a car he had just exited in the parking lot of Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of Springfield Avenue, Champaign. It happened about 4 a.m. April 18.
The jury rejected McCray’s last-minute claim that he fired in self-defense because the woman was backing up toward him quickly.
Testimony in the two-day trial was that on the evening of April 17, McCray had come along with his male cousin, who had been picked up by an Urbana woman and a female friend.
The Urbana woman testified that they all drove to Danville to pick up a third woman, then returned to her apartment on Lierman Avenue, where they were “just hanging out, listening to music and dancing.”
An argument between the woman and McCray’s cousin prompted that man to leave, but McCray did not want to go.
Eventually, he went outside, and they locked him out.
The women said he knocked on doors and windows wanting to be let back in. The resident said she even heard shots fired, followed by McCray claiming — falsely — that he had been shot.
To get rid of him, the resident said she agreed to give him a ride to Country Brook Apartments, where he asked to go. Her two friends were in the car.
On the 10-minute ride across town, she said McCray argued with another of the women over a phone charger that each claimed was theirs.
All three women testified that once at the Country Brook complex, an angry McCray got out of the car, walked around the back and threw a McDonald’s cup containing water at the car.
“I was confused because I gave him a ride to where he wanted to go, but he wanted to go back to my place,” the car owner said, adding she had no intention of taking him back to her place.
“I put my car in reverse and said to him, ‘Why did you throw a drink at my car?’ He starts shooting at my car,” she said.
The woman said she and her friends quickly drove to a nearby gas station where they called police.
The woman’s friend, who was seated next to the right rear passenger door where the bullet entered was not harmed.
All three women gave about the same version of events to police, who took them back to the parking lot, where officers found the McDonald’s cup — with McCray’s fingerprint on it — and a single bullet casing.
McCray was not found until about three months later in Mississippi.
On cross-examination by Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham, the woman said she didn’t call a taxi or a ride-hailing service to pick McCray up at her apartment because she had no intention of paying for it.
McCray, the only witness to testify for the defense, said that his cousin and the Urbana woman were arguing at her apartment, so he took his cousin outside to calm him when the women locked them out. He admitted he knocked on the door and windows to get his belongings, but denied firing any shots.
McCray said he persuaded the resident to give him a ride to Country Brook and admitted that he was arguing with one of the women over his phone charger.
Once there, he said the woman threatened to call police if he didn’t get out, so he did.
And he admitted he threw the cup at her car.
The driver “put the car in reverse, smashed the gas and came toward me,” he said. “I discharged my firearm in a justifiable manner.
“The car swerved toward my direction. I felt like I was in danger,” he added, saying later that he aimed at the ground with the single shot.
Under vigorous cross- examination by Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar, McCray called himself a responsible gun owner even though he was not licensed and was carrying a loaded gun with the safety off in his pants pocket all night.
He refused to tell Lozar where he got the gun, saying he couldn’t remember who gave it to him. He also said he didn’t know where it went after the shooting.
McCray said he had been drinking all night with the others but maintained that the alcohol did not affect his ability to make good decisions. He also said he had no ongoing beef with the woman who was driving the car.
He claimed she swerved toward him in reverse after he threw the cup at her car and that he fired his gun as a “warning shot” to get her to stop.
In closing arguments, Lozar said the three women were clearly more credible in their testimony and that there was nothing reasonable about McCray’s belief that he was justified in shooting at the car.
Ham argued that Lozar had not proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt.
If the women believed McCray was shooting outside the Urbana apartment as a ruse to get back in, why hadn’t they called police, Ham argued. And if they thought he really was shooting, why did they then agree to give him a ride across town, he asked.