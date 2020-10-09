URBANA — A Champaign County jury Thursday convicted a Champaign man of a weapons offense for shooting his brother’s van.
Jaylen J. Bryant, 27, who listed an address in the 2100 block of West White Street, faces two to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
In a two-day trial before Judge Randy Rosenbaum, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah presented evidence linking Bryant to a July 2, 2019, incident in which he shot at an unoccupied van parked in a driveway in the 1200 block of North Goodwin Avenue in Urbana.
The van belonged to Bryant’s brother. Bryant was reportedly upset with him over damage that the brother had supposedly done to another vehicle at another time. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Rosenbaum set sentencing for Nov. 17.