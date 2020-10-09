URBANA — A Champaign man who claimed he shot two other men in self-defense faces a lengthy prison term after being convicted by a Champaign County jury of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Jurors deliberated a little more than three hours Thursday evening before returning those guilty verdicts against Jerry Exum in the Oct. 5, 2019, shootings of Lester Wells, 33, and Davonte Wright, 26.
The jury convicted Exum of the attempted murder of Wright but acquitted him of the attempted murder of Wells, who was left paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting.
Judge Ben Dyer set sentencing for Dec. 21.
Exum, 31, faces 32 to 80 years behind bars: 26 to 50 on the attempted murder conviction followed by six to 30 years on the aggravated battery convictions. They must be served consecutively and at 85 percent time.
He turned down an offer from the state to plead guilty to aggravated battery for a 20-year sentence.
The penalties for the attempted-murder conviction are enhanced because the jury found that he personally fired the gun that hit Wright, 26, who Exum claimed had threatened to shoot him weeks earlier.
Both Wright and Wells were shot outside 51 Main, a nightclub at 1906 W. Bradley Ave., C, about 11:45 p.m. that Saturday.
Both men testified they did not know Exum, who came up to them in the parking lot as they were visiting with other friends and began talking about having been shot in August. They said he moved on, then minutes later returned and opened fire, for no apparent reason.
Wright said Wells was hit first, then he was shot in the legs and made his way into the club, where someone called an ambulance for him.
Christopher Kelly, 23, of Champaign, who was fatally shot himself two months ago in Champaign, picked Wells up and put him in a car that another person drove to the hospital.
Under questioning by his attorney, James Dedman of Savoy, Exum said both men had guns that night. Both testified they were not armed.
Exum explained that after he had been shot on Aug. 15, 2019, he began getting threats about testifying against Gregory J. Smith, the man charged in Exum’s attempted murder. Smith has not yet been tried.
Two weeks before going to the nightclub, Exum said Wright drove past his home with a gun out and reportedly said that he would have shot Exum had Exum’s children not been present.
“They ran my girlfriend off the road. They would send messages through people who knew me,” Exum said, adding those threats prompted him to buy a gun for protection from a man outside a liquor store.
Exum said when he was at the nightclub Oct. 5 and saw Kelly, a known associate of Gregory Smith, he was trying to tell Kelly that he would not testify against Smith.
“I went to talk to Chris to tell him I wasn’t going to snitch. Davonte Wright says, ‘Go on with your police ass.’ He had a cigarette in his hand and a gun hanging out of his pocket,” Exum said.
Exum said Wells was to the right of Mr. Kelly. He disputed Wells’ claim that he was intoxicated, loud and aggressive, although he admitted he was drinking from a bottle of liquor when he arrived at the club.
Exum got off the witness stand and went to the television monitor to point out on surveillance video where he was standing in relation to the others.
“Right about here, Wells pulls a gun. I had my hands in my jacket,” Exum said, even pointing on the grainy video to what he said was a gun in Wells’ hand.
He said Wells then turned sideways with a gun, and he did the same.
“I turn and I fire, but I can’t run,” Exum said, explaining the earlier shot to his calf made it difficult for him to move quickly. He said there were only two shots in the revolver and that he had no intention of killing either Wells or Wright.
“I fired just to get them away from me. I didn’t plan to hurt anybody. They had guns. I didn’t stay because I didn’t want to get shot,” he said, adding that he returned to his home on Colleen Drive and stashed the gun under an air-conditioning unit. It was found there about five days later.
A couple of hours later, Champaign police picked him up outside his apartment. They took him to the police station, where he gave a two-hour interview, handcuffed the entire time. The jury saw that video.
Exum admitted that he lied to officers during the interview because he didn’t trust the police due to their handling of him after he was shot. After being taken to the county jail that morning on two outstanding traffic-related warrants, Exum posted bond and was released. He said he and his girlfriend and children went to Indianapolis to escape further retaliation.
He turned himself in to police about two weeks later after learning he had been charged with shooting the men. He’s been in custody since.
In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink urged jurors not to give Exum a “free pass based on self-defense,” because what he did was not self-defense.
“He’s out there looking for trouble. He shoots two people who are not threatening him, then high-tails it out of here because he knows what he just did is wrong,” she argued. “He’s hoping the gun is never found.”
She argued that Exum never told police about any threats and had a year to concoct a tale to match the evidence that police had against him: surveillance video that put him at the club, a gun with his fingerprints, bullets from the victims that matched that gun, and the testimony of Wells and Wright.
Instead, she maintained that Exum shot the men because “he wanted to do street justice” in return for having been shot.
Dedman countered that his client had never been convicted previously, unlike Wells and Wright, and that there was no motive for him to go to the club intending to shoot anyone.
“There’s no explanation other than he felt threatened by those two people with guns,” he said, conceding that Exum made mistakes like taking a gun to the club and lying to police.