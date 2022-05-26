URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of firing a gun in the air outside an apartment complex last fall faces several years in prison.
A Champaign County jury took just under an hour Thursday to find Kin Conerly, 50, who last lived in the 300 block of South Country Fair Drive, guilty of being an armed habitual criminal and reckless discharge of a firearm.
The charges stemmed from his arrest on the evening of Sept. 30 at the former Gramercy Park apartment complex in the 2100 block of West White Street in Champaign, just south of Springfield Avenue.
A witness testified he saw a man and a woman walking in the parking lot about 10:45 p.m. and saw the man raise a gun in the air and fire three times.
That man, who did not know Conerly, identified him as the shooter.
Champaign police obtained surveillance video, which the jury saw, that showed what the witness saw.
Police also recovered bullet casings from the parking lot that matched a 9 mm Beretta handgun with a laser sight found in Conerly’s apartment at the complex. His DNA was recovered from the gun.
Police found a second Smith and Wesson revolver in the search of his apartment that also had his DNA on it.
With previous felony convictions for residential burglary, aggravated battery with a weapon and attempted harassment of a witness, Conerly is not allowed to possess weapons.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah prosecuted Conerly, who has other pending cases for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful communication with a witness. Conerly was represented by Savoy attorney Jim Dedman.
Judge Jason Bohm scheduled a hearing on post-trial motions for June 30. Whenever he is sentenced, Conerly faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 60 years as an armed habitual criminal, which he will have to serve at 85 percent time.