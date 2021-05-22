CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man who was allegedly speeding, armed and had drugs in his vehicle when he crashed it into another early one morning last month at a Champaign intersection, killing a woman, has been criminally charged.
The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges of reckless homicide, armed habitual criminal and possession of a controlled substance earlier this week against Kendall Jones, 32, of the 1600 block of Lockraven Drive in connection with the April 10 death of Cong Nguyen, 47.
According to Champaign police reports, the Champaign woman was apparently on her way to work, going east on Bradley Avenue just before 6 a.m. that Saturday, when her Toyota sport utility vehicle was hit in the intersection of Bradley and Mattis avenues by Jones, who was driving a Lincoln SUV south on Mattis.
The force of the collision destroyed both vehicles, which came to rest about 200 to 300 feet south of the intersection on Mattis.
There was debris all over the street.
Mrs. Nguyen was alone in her vehicle and was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital not long after the crash.
Jones and his passenger, Toimail Walton, 44, of the 1400 block of Cambridge Drive, were also both injured and taken to Carle for treatment.
In the Lincoln that Jones was driving, police found a pistol on the driver’s side floor. Six loose rounds of ammunition for another type of gun were found on the ground just below the front passenger door.
Also in the Lincoln, police found cannabis, a digital scale and Alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication.
An accident-reconstruction specialist estimated that Jones was driving 101 mph when he hit Mrs. Nguyen’s SUV.
A witness reported that Mrs. Nguyen had a green light and was in the intersection when the Lincoln ran a red light and struck her vehicle.
Police interviewed Jones and Walton, who both said they did not remember the crash.
Walton confirmed that Jones was the driver and said they had been at the casino in Peoria earlier in the evening.
Walton was charged with a single count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Court records show he has several prior convictions for drug offenses, aggravated driving under the influence and domestic battery. He also has a pending case from 2020 for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jones also has several prior felony convictions, including three for drug-related offenses, and others for domestic battery, communicating with a witness and resisting police.
The most serious of the charges against him is being an armed habitual criminal, alleging that he had the gun.
It carries a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years if he’s convicted.
Reckless homicide is a Class 3 felony with penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.
Because both Jones and Walton were injured so severely, they have been issued summonses to appear in court June 8 on the charges.