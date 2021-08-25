CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man has become the latest victim of gun violence in a fatal drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the northern part of the city.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Corey A. Birlet, 28. He said he was pronounced dead at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Champaign police said officers were called about 7:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Edgebrook Drive for a report of a shooting with injuries and found Mr. Birlet with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.
According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Birlet was driving a silver Chevy Impala through the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of North Neil Street when another vehicle entered the same lot from Edgebrook and, as they passed Mr. Birlet’s car, one of its occupants fired a round, hitting him.
Mr. Birlet then drove west onto Edgebrook, lost consciousness and veered off the road, police said, driving through the front yard and garage of a home before his car came to rest against a neighboring property.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
It was the 11th shooting death in Champaign this year and the 173rd report of shots fired in the city.
Police are asking any residents or businesses in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to share any footage they may have with them by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for the information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.