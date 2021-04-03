BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Champaign man died of injuries he received in a fall from an apartment balcony in Bloomington, Ind., early Thursday.
Jacob Schleinz was a junior at Indiana University, studying finance in the Kelley School of Business.
He is the son of Jim and Teresa Schleinz of Champaign. Teresa has been an employee of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in Urbana for 32 years, serving as a secretary and assistant to four sheriffs.
Teresa Schleinz said Bloomington police told them that Jacob was visiting with a female friend on the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment.
The friend told police and the Schleinzes that Jacob, who was 6 feet, 2 inches tall, went to sit on the balcony rail, lost his balance and flipped over the rail to the sidewalk, where he hit his head and lost consciousness.
He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he died later.
Growing up in Mahomet, Mr. Schleinz played travel baseball and travel hockey. He gave up the latter when he was accepted into the Kelley School, deciding to focus on his college education.
A member of the Sigma Chi fraternity at IU, Mr. Schleinz had plans to be a financial planner or analyst. He was going to begin an internship with United Health in Indianapolis this summer, according to his parents.