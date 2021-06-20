CHAMPAIGN — An early-morning shooting Sunday has claimed the life of a Champaign man.
At 12:31 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue and found a 32-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his back. The victim, later identified by the coroner's office as David E. Dalton, was taken a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His is the sixth shooting death of 2021 in Champaign.
Later, police were made aware of a second victim, a 27-year-old man, who arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left leg.
Police said a crowd had gathered outside at the time of the incident with reports of fireworks being set off. Nearly 40 shell casings were recovered. Two vehicles and a residential building also sustained damage due to gunfire.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.