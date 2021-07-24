CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the city’s eighth homicide of 2021.
According to a release, just before 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Edward Hoffman Drive, where they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot once in the chest.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified him as Jayvohn D. Foster, and said he was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. in the emergency at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Mr. Foster was shot outside a home in the neighborhood that is southwest of Parkland College near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road.
Officers were trying to find witnesses, conduct interviews and process the crime scene Friday night.
Any residents or businesses in the area with exterior surveillance cameras are asked to review them for footage that could help and share it with police by calling 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Callers who want to remain anonymous and potentially collect a reward of up to $1,000 can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The killing is the second this month in Champaign in a year in which police have investigated about 150 incidents of shots fired.
There have been three fatal shootings in Urbana in 2021.