CHAMPAIGN — A 21-year-old Champaign man died was fatally shot Thursday in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
Police said officers responded at 5:33 p.m. to a report of a shooting with injuries in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive.
The victim, who was shot in the chest, died after being taken to a hospital.
Police said the victim had been walking in the street with an unidentified other man who opened fire, hitting him, then fleeing the area. Multiple bullet casings were located in the location of the shooting, and damage to two houses was reported.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems or additional information is being asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.