URBANA — A Champaign man who was letting a friend’s dog out in Urbana has died from gunshot wounds.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Tuesday that Issah Musah, 46, died at 9:53 p.m. Monday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, some 28 hours after he had been shot in the back of the head.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Mr. Musah was in the 1100 block of South Webber Street about 4:40 p.m. Sunday when a single gunman shot him in the front yard of a home where he was tending to his friend’s dog.
Urbana police are trying to learn not only who shot him but why he may have been shot. A silver sedan was seen leaving the neighborhood quickly after the shooting. Mr. Musah’s death was the third in a violent weekend in Urbana and Champaign.
Eric Kirk, 34, of Champaign, died from multiple gunshot wounds he received in a barrage of fire at Prairie Green apartment complex in east Urbana about 8:20 p.m. Friday. Urbana police believe he was the intended target of the shooters.
And Aaron Jamerson, 30, of Champaign, died about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a victim of multiple gunshot wounds he received while in a parking lot north of the post office on North Neil Street. He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The deaths were the first three homicides of 2021 in Champaign County.