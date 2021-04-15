URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fired a gun at a home in Rantoul last week has been charged with three different felonies.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Tevin Lockett, 30, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Hedge Road, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
About 11:10 p.m. April 7, Rantoul police were sent to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane for a shots-fired call.
The woman there said Lockett, whom she knows, allegedly threatened her dog with the gun, then fired it in the direction of the house.
The woman ran to call for help and Lockett took off. Police found a single .45-caliber casing on the ground.
Lockett was arraigned Thursday on the charges filed earlier this week. At Lockett’s request, Judge Adam Dill set a probable-cause hearing for April 28.
Lockett is currently on parole for a 2016 conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Rietz said he had an earlier felony conviction for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Lockett faces six to 30 years in prison.
Dill left Lockett’s bond at $500,000, the amount he set when he issued the arrest warrant Tuesday.