URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly stole electronics from his neighbor has been charged with residential burglary.
Isaah Sturdivant, 20, who listed an address in the 400 block of Briar Lane, was arrested Friday night by Champaign police for allegedly entering a neighbor’s apartment and stealing their Xbox video-game system and games for it.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Sturdivant was seen by a witness coming out of the apartment with the items and taking them into his own.
All the items were recovered.
Residential burglary is a Class 1 felony carrying penalties upon conviction ranging from four to 15 years in prison.