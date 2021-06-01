URBANA — A Champaign man who never missed a court date before pleading guilty in a shooting case missed the date he was set to turn himself in to begin serving his prison sentence.
Champaign County Judge Roger Webber on Tuesday issued a warrant for the arrest of Milton Davis, 26, of Champaign after he was charged with escape because he failed to report Friday as Webber ordered in late April when Davis pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated battery.
Davis, whose last known address was on Sherwood Court, had no previous convictions when he entered his guilty plea to the felony. It stemmed from a Jan. 22, 2020, shooting in the Gramercy Park apartment complex on Kenwood Road that resulted in a 26-year-old woman being hit in the ankle with a bullet.
He was sentenced to five years in prison and given credit for 277 days already served. He had been out on bond since November at the time of his plea.
His attorney, Jamie Propps of Champaign, asked Webber to allow Davis to remain free for about a month to get his affairs in order. He had pleaded guilty on the day his jury trial was to have started.
Hearing that he had no prior convictions and no missed court dates, Webber agreed to give him a month to report.
If convicted of the escape, he will have to serve any sentence for that after the prison sentence he received for the attempted aggravated battery. He faces penalties ranging from probation to two to 10 years in prison for not showing up.