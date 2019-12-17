URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly threatened a former girlfriend over the weekend has been charged with a number of felony offenses and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.
Justin Brown, 25, who listed an address in the 2400 block of North Neil Street, was arraigned Monday for unlawful use of weapons by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and stalking. He’s being held on $75,000 bond.
The charges stem from incidents that happened Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman.
The woman told police that she used to be in a relationship with Brown, and that on Friday, he threw a bottle of cognac at the door of her apartment on North Neil Street. Then, early Saturday, he told her he was going to “come back with a gun.”
When he returned to her apartment about 3:25 a.m., she called police for help. Even though she had not seen him with a weapon, she was receiving text messages from other friends who said she needed to go outside or he would shoot through her door.
Another man in the apartment with her went out to try to calm Brown.
When police arrived, they found Brown sitting in a car in the parking lot of the North Neil Street complex with the other man who had been in the woman’s apartment.
In Brown’s pockets they found about an ounce of cannabis in five bags, and on the floor under the steering wheel — he had been in the driver’s seat — they found a loaded 9 mm pistol. They also found a partially consumed bottle of cognac in the car.
Brown initially denied going to the woman’s apartment but later said he had seen her outside and asked to use her bathroom.
He denied that the gun on the floorboard belonged to him and suggested that the man who came out of her apartment to talk with him must have put it there.
Dedman said Brown has prior misdemeanor convictions for driving under revocation, resisting a peace officer and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and has a pending misdemeanor case for driving with a suspended license.
He is due back in court Jan. 28.