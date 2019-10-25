URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had guns and drugs in his home is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Shelvin Willis, 52, who listed an address in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive, was charged Friday with four drug-related counts and two weapons offenses after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found cocaine, heroin and two loaded guns during a court-authorized search of his apartment Thursday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd said police had a tip from an informant that Willis was allegedly selling drugs there.
The prosecutor said officers found two loaded handguns, bags and boxes of ammunition, about 4.3 grams of heroin, about a half-gram of crack cocaine, about an ounce of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, scales, and a BB gun that looked like a real pistol.
Boyd said Willis told detectives he didn’t have a firearm owner’s identification card and bought the guns in the past year from someone at a neighboring apartment complex. He told the police he doesn’t sell drugs but had a relapse about six months ago and was using them.
Two of the felony charges alleged he was selling the heroin and cocaine. If convicted of the more serious, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
After hearing the facts and about Willis’ prior convictions for domestic battery, unlawful use of weapons and aggravated assault, Judge Brett Olmstead set the bond. He told Willis to be back in court Nov. 5 for a probable-cause hearing.